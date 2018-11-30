Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey Jokes He Was Offended by Ingles so He Traded for Korver

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz acquired veteran guard Kyle Korver from the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week, and it might be all because of Joe Ingles.

Earlier this year, Ingles made headlines by dubbing himself "the best shooter in the league." Well, those comments certainly caught the eye of Utah general manager Dennis Lindsey.

Here's what Lindsey told reporters on Friday, per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune:

"I've been greatly offended by Joe Ingles' claim to be the greatest shooter on the planet. As a proud American, that he's comparing himself to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kyle Korver, I was offended.

"I wanted to make sure that he realizes not only is he not the best shooter in the world, with his leveraged-arm Aussie slingshot—like he's trying to shoot balloons in the Australian circus—he's no longer even the best shooter on the Jazz. That was my No. 1 goal."

To which Ingles responded, per Larsen: "I might be out of here...(That he said that) is not a surprise at all. It feels like every time he sees me, he makes a joke to me about something. Now we have the two best shooters. It's all good."

Both Lindsey and Ingles were talking in jest, of course.

For what it's worth, the 31-year-old Ingles leads the Jazz in three-point shooting (38.5 percent) this season and is shooting 45.4 percent from the floor as well.

As a whole, Utah ranks 28th in the NBA in perimeter shooting at 31.9 percent—and that's a big reason the deal was made. Korver, a career 43.2 percent shooter from deep, has made the fourth-most three-pointers in NBA history, according to Basketball-Reference.com. He is shooting 46.3 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Utah (10-12) is off to a disappointing start after making it to the second round of the playoffs a season ago. Lindsey and Co. have to be hoping Korver's perimeter shooting can spark the team and get the team on track.