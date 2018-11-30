Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets (9-11) will try to stop a four-game losing streak on Friday when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (10-11) as small road underdogs at sportsbooks.

The Rockets hope point guard Chris Paul will be back on the court, as he has missed the last three games due to rest and various injuries, including a sore leg and hamstring.

NBA point spread: The Spurs opened as 1.5-point favorites; the total is at 217.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Rockets can cover the spread

Houston is looking to get over the hump again following a rough start to the season that saw the team lose five of its first six games. The Rockets then proceeded to win eight of their next 10 games prior to their current skid, which has seen them fall back below the .500 mark.

The Rockets own the second-worst record in the Western Conference right now after earning the top seed a year ago, but the talent remains as long as they can stay healthy.

In a disappointing 128-108 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, James Harden turned in a triple-double with 25 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds.

Why the Spurs can cover the spread

San Antonio has not been much better than Houston this season, but the team has still been better with one more win despite dealing with injuries and transitioning from Kawhi Leonard to DeMar DeRozan in the starting lineup.

DeRozan has done everything he can to help the Spurs after coming over from the Toronto Raptors in a trade for Leonard, averaging a team-high 24 points and six assists.

Even though they are coming off a 128-89 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, they have split their last four games straight up and against the spread.

Smart betting pick

The Rockets have lost the past two meetings SU and ATS, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, after a three-game series winning streak.

Houston is obviously a much different team with Paul in the lineup, so make sure to monitor the latest injury report before wagering on this game.

That said, Paul played in a 96-89 loss at San Antonio on November 10, with his team falling as a 3.5-point road favorite.

Look for the Spurs to extend the losing streak for the Rockets with another win and cover here.

NBA betting trends

Houston is 0-5 ATS in its last five games.

Houston is 1-5 ATS in its last six games on the road.

The total has gone over in five of San Antonio's last six games.

