LeBron James to Produce Movie Based on Book About His Youth Basketball Team

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 30, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Along with trying to help the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA championship, LeBron James is staying busy off the court with another movie project lined up. 

Per Variety's Justin Kroll, James and his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, will produce an untitled movie based on the 2009 book Shooting Stars about his life and experience in youth basketball. 

Buzz Bissinger, best known for writing the book Friday Night Lights, wrote about James' time playing youth basketball and reaching a national championship tournament in seventh grade. 

The film will be directed by Chris Robinson, who has helmed music videos for Jay-Z and the 2005 movie ATL. There isn't a release date scheduled for the project. 

James is set to start filming Space Jam following the 2018-19 NBA season. He's also going to be producing a reboot of Friday the 13th and a remake of House Party

Related

    Pop: No Beauty in Basketball Anymore

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pop: No Beauty in Basketball Anymore

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Do the Celtics Have a Jaylen Brown Problem?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Do the Celtics Have a Jaylen Brown Problem?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    'Tis the Season to Rep Air Santa — Grab the Merch 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'Tis the Season to Rep Air Santa — Grab the Merch 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Steph Responds to Girl Asking for Curry 5s

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Responds to Girl Asking for Curry 5s

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report