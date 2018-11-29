Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers (14-6) will take to the road on Thursday to visit the Sacramento Kings (10-10) as small favorites at sportsbooks for this Pacific Division matchup.

The Clippers have gone just 5-5 away from home this season, and they are coming off a 115-99 win over the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on Wednesday.

NBA point spread: The Clippers opened as three-point favorites; the total is at 235, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 116.8-112.8, Clippers (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Clippers can cover the spread

Los Angeles is 3-1 straight up and against the spread the last four times the team has played the second game of a back-to-back situation, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Clippers have excelled overall this season thanks to an outstanding coaching job from Doc Rivers, who has found a way to help his team finally move past the days of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

Led by Tobias Harris (21.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game), this Los Angeles team no longer has any egos and has been able to simply concentrate on winning games despite being in the shadow of the Lakers again.

Why the Kings can cover the spread

The Kings have been one of the early surprises this year even though they have lost four of their last six games.

They have still covered the spread in three of their past four as underdogs each time, including a 119-110 victory against the Utah Jazz and a 117-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors, with both taking place on the road.

Like Los Angeles, Sacramento has been a much better home team, going 5-4 SU but 6-2-1 ATS, with recent wins coming against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Smart betting pick

The Kings have obviously been good as home underdogs this season since they have yet to be favored at the Golden 1 Center in 2018.

However, the Clippers have performed remarkably well as road favorites over the past year under Rivers, going 13-1 SU and 11-3 ATS in their previous 14 games under that scenario, dating back to November 22, 2017.

After routing Phoenix on Wednesday, look for Los Angeles to continue its strong play with another victory and cover at Sacramento on Thursday.

NBA betting trends

Los Angeles is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone over in seven of Los Angeles' last nine games.

The total has gone over in four of Sacramento's last five games when playing Los Angeles.

