Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for College Football Conference Championships

1 of 8

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Matt Hayes (Twitter: @MattHayesCFB)

I don't know how anyone could pick against the Crimson Tide right now. They've had elite skill players all over on offense all season, and the offensive line has really improved over the last month of the season. That was an area of concern early on, but now it's an angry machine—especially in run blocking.

Georgia will clearly be the best (and most balanced) offense Alabama has seen this season, but there's a big difference between this Georgia team and the one that blew a 13-point lead in last year's national championship game: defense. The 2018 version isn't nearly as disruptive as the 2017 unit was, and that's going to be a major problem against an Alabama offense that is a country mile ahead of last year's unit.

David Kenyon (Twitter: @Kenyon19_BR)

Georgia is an excellent team, and I understand the argument to keep the Dawgs in the Top Four even with a close loss to Alabama. I don't expect that to happen, but I get it. That's the required nicety before saying Alabama wins and does so relatively painlessly. The combination of things (limiting Alabama's running backs, containing Tua Tagovailoa, throwing well on long third downs, etc.) that must go perfectly for UGA to win is improbable, at best.

Adam Kramer (Twitter: @KegsnEggs)

Alabama. And I say that with a full appreciation for Georgia, which might be the second-best team in America. This is a really good Bulldogs team, and this may be the best football game that will be played before we get to the playoff.

Translation: This won't be a blowout. Georgia is too good for that—no matter how large the point spread is. The Bulldogs should also be able to score points. Jake Fromm has quietly assembled a brilliant season in the shadow of all Tua Tagovailoa has done. But offensively, Alabama will be too much. This group is so good and so deep; that will be the difference. Alabama 45, Georgia 31.

Kerry Miller (Twitter: @kerrancejames)

As was the case before Alabama's 29-0 road win over LSU, I want to make it clear that I mean no disrespect to Georgia with my prediction. This Bulldogs team has been great. Outside of his performance against LSU, Fromm has been more than adequate. D'Andre Swift's late-season breakout has been fun to watch. And this defense is better than I was expecting after it all it lost from last season.

But Alabama is just too doggone good. Tagovailoa should be able to find holes in the Georgia secondary, and the front seven will be able to keep Georgia's elite run game from running wild. It'll be closer than any other Alabama game to date, though. Maybe a 34-23 type of final score here.

Brad Shepard (Twitter: @Brad_Shepard)

I love the way Georgia is playing lately. Fromm is performing as well as he did at the end of last season, and Swift has looked like the SEC's best running back over the second half of the season.

But Alabama is a different animal this year. What offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has done to unlock Tagovailoa is remarkable, and he should parlay that into a head coaching job somewhere. The Crimson Tide have weapons everywhere on offense, and the defense has risen to the occasion in big games, too. This will be Alabama's biggest test of the year, but Nick Saban's team is up for it.

Ian Wharton (Twitter: @NFLFilmStudy)

It'll be Alabama, and comfortably. Georgia has the athletes to hang with the Crimson Tide, but the Bulldogs don't have the defensive playmakers along the line to overcome the Tide's incredible passing offense. The Bulldogs ranked 120th in tackles for loss and 99th in sacks, compared to Alabama's ranks of 12th and fifth in those categories, respectively. Georgia doesn't fit the profile of the team to finally get Tagovailoa out of his comfort zone.