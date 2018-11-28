Mike Leach Could Teach Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategy Seminar at WSU

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Football players aren't the only ones who may learn from Washington State coach Mike Leach in the future—students may also have the opportunity to take notes from him as well.

On Wednesday, Leach took to Twitter to ask if there was any interest in a "Leadership Lessons in Insurgent Warfare & Football Strategy" seminar:

Given Leach had the Cougars eighth in the College Football Playoffs standings just one week ago, he figures to be a pretty popular guy on campus in Pullman, Washington.

Leach would not be the first college football coach to do some teaching in the classroom. During his time at Ohio State, former Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel taught a coaching class. Current coach Urban Meyer has since followed in Tressel's footsteps.