Mike Leach Could Teach Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategy Seminar at WSU

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2018

BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars looks on from the sidelines against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at California Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2017 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Football players aren't the only ones who may learn from Washington State coach Mike Leach in the future—students may also have the opportunity to take notes from him as well. 

On Wednesday, Leach took to Twitter to ask if there was any interest in a "Leadership Lessons in Insurgent Warfare & Football Strategy" seminar:

Given Leach had the Cougars eighth in the College Football Playoffs standings just one week ago, he figures to be a pretty popular guy on campus in Pullman, Washington.

Leach would not be the first college football coach to do some teaching in the classroom. During his time at Ohio State, former Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel taught a coaching class. Current coach Urban Meyer has since followed in Tressel's footsteps.

