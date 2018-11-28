Report: Eli Manning 'Absolutely Not' Ruled Out as Giants Starting QB in 2019

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The silent, muffled screams you hear in the background are likely coming from New York Giants fans reading this story.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported the Giants have "absolutely not" decided they are moving on from Eli Manning following the 2018 season. He is, in fact, still in the running to be their starting quarterback Week 1 of 2019.

Part of the Giants' reticence to end the Manning era is a lack of obvious options to replace him. Fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta may wind up getting some playing time as the season winds down, but he's also a month removed from an arrest.

The 2019 draft is also not seen as a hotbed for quarterbacks. There has been no consensus reached among experts between NC State's Ryan Finley, Missouri's Drew Lock and Oregon's Justin Herbert.

