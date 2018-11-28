LeBron James Backs Mike Krzyzewski, 'Hopes' He's Still at Duke When Son Is Ready

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

After Mike Krzyzewski took Duke fans to task for criticizing the team after an 89-87 loss to Gonzaga on Nov. 21, the legendary head coach received strong support from LeBron James on social media.

The Los Angeles Lakers star called Krzyzewski the "best" and hopes his son has a chance to play for the Hall of Famer:

Per Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer, R.J. Barrett was on the receiving end of social-media criticism for driving to the basket multiple times only to have Gonzaga players block his shots, including the potential game-tying attempt in the final seconds.

James and Krzyzewski know each other well from their run with USA Basketball from 2006 to 2012 that resulted in two Olympic gold medals.

Krzyzewski could help develop the next generation of basketball players in the James family. Bronny James, 14, is a few years away from making his college decision, assuming the NBA doesn't eliminate the one-and-done rule by the time he graduates high school.