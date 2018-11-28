West Virginia OC Jake Spavital Reportedly Named Texas State Head Coach

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

MORGANTOWN, WV - OCTOBER 06: Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital of the West Virginia Mountaineers looks on during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field on October 6, 2018 in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Mountaineers won 38-22. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Texas State has reportedly found its next head coach in West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. 

On Wednesday, Keff Ciardello of the Austin Statesman reported Spavital has signed a deal to take over the Bobcats football team. 

                                                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

