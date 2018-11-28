West Virginia OC Jake Spavital Reportedly Named Texas State Head Coach

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Texas State has reportedly found its next head coach in West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

On Wednesday, Keff Ciardello of the Austin Statesman reported Spavital has signed a deal to take over the Bobcats football team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.