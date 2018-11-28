Bucks' John Henson Underwent Wrist Surgery, Reportedly Could Return for Playoffs

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without big man John Henson for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, the Bucks announced the North Carolina product underwent successful surgery on a torn ligament in his left wrist. While the team didn't provide a specific timetable, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the team hopes Henson will return by the postseason or potentially sooner.

Henson has not appeared in a game since a Nov. 14 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, although Milwaukee is 4-2 without him and appears primed to advance to the playoffs.

The Bucks are 14-6 on the season and sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Toronto Raptors.

Durability has not been a defining trait of Henson's career since the Bucks selected him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. He played a career-high 76 games in 2017-18 but averaged just 63 games per season in his first five seasons in the league.

He averaged 5.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game during his 14 contests prior to injury this season.

Milwaukee still has enough frontcourt pieces to keep afloat in the Eastern Conference race, starting with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The point-forward has emerged as an MVP candidate in the first half of the season and will serve as the anchor of the offense whether Henson is healthy or not.

The Bucks also have Brook Lopez, Thon Maker and Ersan Ilyasova in the frontcourt, although the latter didn't play in the team's last two games.