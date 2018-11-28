10 Charged in Burglary Ring That Targeted LeBron James, Yasiel Puig, More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Ten alleged gang members were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Los Angeles that impacted Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods as well as other celebrities, including music superstar Rihanna.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported members of the group were charged with felony counts including conspiracy, burglary and home-invasion robbery. Investigators reported they found a list of potential future targets that included Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and actor Matt Damon.

Puig was hit particularly hard by the series of robberies, which spanned multiple years.

TMZ Sports reported a September home invasion that included three men breaking into his home during a Dodgers game was the fourth instance since March 2017.

After the second robbery, in November 2017, Puig told TMZ he wasn't concerned about the lost items thanks to his seven-year, $42 million contract.

"I ain't worried about that s--t," Puig said. "I have a f--king lot of money."

Meanwhile, James hired 10 armed security staffers in addition to help from NBA security to protect his home after finding out he was a potential target in October, per TMZ.

The AP noted the alleged criminals tracked sports teams' schedules as well as posts on social media by athletes and celebrities to determine when to act.