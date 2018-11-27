B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Prince Honors Wade, Bron in Purple LeBron 16 PE

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Prince Honors Wade, Bron in Purple LeBron 16 PENovember 28, 2018
Only five NBA contests took place on Tuesday evening, but that didn't leave a shortage of fantastic sneakers to review.
Here's a look at 10 pairs as we make our way around the league.
Mike Conley in the Converse
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@mconley11 wearing the Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 Hi tonight. https://t.co/bVdfJfB2f3
The Off-Whites Are Popular Tonight
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@kylekuzma pulled up in the Off-White x Nike Blazer and @joshhart in the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97. https://t.co/ykEWfcROcP
LeBron James in the Nike Air Force 1's Pregame
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames arrives in A-COLD-WALL Nike Air Force 1 tonight. https://t.co/dDITTDAI9H
Taurean Prince Honors Dwyane Wade Before Hawks-Heat
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@taureanprince lacing up in the Way of Wade 6 “Welcome Home” tonight against Miami. 😤 https://t.co/WyFsZVeOQB
Conley on Fire Tonight, Now with the Yellow Air Jordans
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@mconley11 warming up in a different colorway of the Air Jordan 33. https://t.co/Ht9IdlGYGG
Allonzo Trier Records 24 Points, 10 Boards Off Bench with Nike Air Zoom Generations
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@ISO_ZO wearing the Nike Air Zoom Generation tonight vs. Detroit. https://t.co/j5E4SmpkuF
Langston Galloway Honors Classic Cartoon Network Show
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@LangGalloway10 wearing custom “Codename: Kids Next Door” @Q4SPORTS vs. New York tonight. https://t.co/PNTOkjQurX
LeBron Rocks Lakers Purple
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames wearing the purple colorway of the Nike LeBron 16 vs. Denver tonight. https://t.co/BspA1Z9sYB
Lonzo Ball Representing the Brand
B/R Kicks @brkicks
"Got To". @ZO2_ wearing the BBB ZO2.19 against Denver tonight. https://t.co/H44R4JM9Lp
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James may be the winners tonight for landing here twice, but Prince and Galloway's homages are excellent as well.
Execs Doubt Sixers Can Get a 1st for Fultz