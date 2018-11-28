Rose Bowl 2019: TV Schedule, Matchup Predictions and Odds

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The affiliations of traditional bowl games have often been obscured in recent years, but the 2019 Rose Bowl is the one most college football fans are used to seeing.

This year's game will pit the Big Ten against the Pac-12, and the winner of the two conference championship games will represent their respective league in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

That means the Pac-12 will send either Utah or Washington to Pasadena, while the Big Ten will offer Ohio State or Northwestern.

However, there is one possible exception, as Ohio State could get selected to compete in the College Football Playoff. If that happens, the Big Ten would send another representative.

Georgia is currently in the No. 4 spot of the CFP rankings, but the Bulldogs play top-ranked and undefeated Alabama in the SEC championship game Saturday. Unless the Bulldogs can pull off the upset, their spot will almost certainly go to No. 5 Oklahoma or No. 6 Ohio State.

If the Buckeyes go to the playoffs, No. 6 Michigan, No. 12 Penn State or No. 21 Northwestern would likely get selected.

Rose Bowl

Date: Jan. 1

Time: 5 p.m. (ET)

Television: ESPN

Participants: Pac-12 vs. Big Ten

Washington is a 5.5-point favorite over Utah in Friday night's Pac-12 title game (8 p.m. ET, Fox) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, per OddsShark.

The Huskies are coming off a 28-15 road victory over Washington State that allowed them to take the Pac-12 North title and the Apple Cup. Quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin lead the Washington attack, and the Utah defense is going to have to play one of its best games to contain that duo.

Utah lost to Washington in the regular season, but the Utes have proved to be quite resilient. They lost starting quarterback Tyler Huntley to a broken collarbone and Jason Shelley has taken over and done a fine job to this point. Shelley has completed 54-of-96 passes for 723 yards with three TDs and one interception.

The Utes also lost running back Zack Moss to a knee injury after he had gained 1,092 yards and scored 11 TDs. Backup Armand Shyne has rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns as his replacement.

Ohio State is a 14-point favorite over the Wildcats in Saturday night's Big Ten title game (8 p.m. ET, Fox) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes are coming off their 62-39 victory over archrival Michigan, and that was clearly their best performance of the season. However, Urban Meyer's team had several uneven games before that, as they lost badly to Purdue, were pushed hard by Nebraska and gave up 51 points to Maryland.

The Buckeyes depend on quarterback Dwayne Haskins, wideouts Parris Campbell and K.J. Hill and running back J.K. Dobbins. Haskins has thrown for 4,003 yard and 41 touchdowns, while Campbell has caught 71 passes for 825 yards and Hill has 66 receptions for 823 yards. The pair has combined for 16 touchdowns. Dobbins has 961 rushing yards.

The Wildcats went 8-1 in conference play to win the Big Ten West, but Northwestern lost all three of its non-conference games.

Clayton Thorson has battled back from last year's ACL injury (suffered in the Music City Bowl) and has thrown for 2,675 yards with 14 touchdowns. Running back Isaiah Bowser has rushed for 736 rushing yards and six touchdowns since taking over for starter Jeremy Larkin (cervical stenosis).

Predictions

Look for the Utes to give the Huskies a nasty 60-minute battle in the Pac-12 title game.

However, it's one thing to stay close, and it's quite another to win the game. We have full respect for Shelley and Shyne, but the Washington duo of Browning and Gaskin is far more accomplished.

Look for Washington to take charge in the fourth quarter and win the game.

The Buckeyes are more athletic and gifted than the Wildcats, but don't sell Northwestern short. While Pat Fitzgerald's team has never played in the Big Ten title game before, it will not be intimidated.

Ohio State is not likely to match last week's spectacular appearance, and this game will be a battle. The Buckeyes will get the job done in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats will cover the big spread.

Ohio State will go to the Rose Bowl because the CFP committee will opt to send Oklahoma to the semifinals.