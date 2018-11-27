College Football Playoff Rankings 2018: Official Committee Poll Ahead of Week 14

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The College Football Playoff has its first major shake-up in nearly a month.

Georgia has moved into the No. 4 slot after Michigan's blowout loss to Ohio State. The Buckeyes sit sixth heading into their Big Ten Championship Game matchup against Northwestern on Saturday and will still need help to get in. Oklahoma is at No. 5, making the Sooners the biggest Alabama and Pitt fans in the world this weekend.

Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame comprise the unchanged Top Three.

Here's how the entire poll played out:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Michigan

8. UCF

9. Florida

10. LSU

11. Washington

12. Penn State

13. Washington State

14. Texas

15. Kentucky

16. West Virginia

17. Utah

18. Mississippi State

19. Texas A&M

20. Syracuse

21. Northwestern

22. Boise State

23. Iowa State

24. Missouri

25. Fresno State

The Wolverines, who spent all season throttling opposing offenses, fell apart in their biggest game of the season. Ohio State recorded 567 total yards, and Dwayne Haskins threw for six touchdowns in the 62-39 triumph at Ohio Stadium.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is now 0-4 against the Buckeyes.

"I don't know why he would take any heat after this loss; he took a lot last year and even this year when we were winning. We have a chance for an [11-win season]," quarterback Shea Patterson told reporters. "I know that's not our ultimate expectation, but we have a chance to win 11 games, and I think that's a successful season."

Two of the four playoff teams are almost certainly set. Alabama should waltz in regardless of whether the Crimson Tide are able to defeat Georgia in the SEC title game. Notre Dame finished its regular season 12-0.

A loss to Pitt would raise some real eyebrows on the committee for Clemson, which had a pair of close calls against Texas A&M and Syracuse. The Tigers are huge favorites to defeat the Panthers, though, and have won each of their last seven games by 20 or more points.

Georgia can put itself into the playoff by winning the SEC championship for the second straight season. It's a basic win-and-you're-in scenario. A loss by the Bulldogs opens the door for Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Sooners would seem to have the inside track because they play No. 14 Texas in the Big 12 championship, while the Buckeyes are going against No. 21 Northwestern.