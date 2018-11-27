Le'Veon Bell on Possibly Playing with Andrew Luck: 'Just Imagine'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) heads for the end zone after taking a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Pittsburgh. The Le'Veon Bell watch is almost over for the Steelers. The star running back has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, afternoon to sign his one-year franchise tender and be eligible to play this season. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who must sit out the entire 2018 NFL season after deciding not to sign the one-year contract tender associated with the franchise tag, appeared to hint at interest in playing alongside Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck

On Monday, the NFL posted a graphic on Instagram showcasing Luck's stats during an eight-game streak with at least three passing touchdowns.

"Just imagine," Bell wrote in a reply.

Luck missed the entire 2017 campaign because of a lingering shoulder injury. He's returned to his place among the league's top quarterbacks this season, completing 68.4 percent of his throws for 3,112 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 11 appearances.

Although the Colts only rank 18th in rushing yards per game, each of their top two rushers is averaging better than five yards per carry—Marlon Mack (5.1 YPC on 109 attempts) and Jordan Wilkins (5.6 YPC on 57 attempts).

If Indianapolis does decide to push for a more high-profile asset at the position like Bell, it should have the money to make a deal happen. The team is projected to have an NFL-high $123.7 million in cap space available ahead of the 2019 season, per Spotrac.

The Colts had the fifth-best betting odds to land the three-time Pro Bowler before his noteworthy Instagram post.

Indy (+900) followed the favored New York Jets (+285), as well as the Oakland Raiders (+450), Philadelphia Eagles (+650) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+650), according to OddsShark.

Meanwhile, the Steelers offense has continued to roll despite Bell's absence. James Conner has made a seamless transition into the starting lineup, tallying 1,302 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in 11 games, making it less likely Pittsburgh will attempt to keep its longtime starter.

Joining Luck and top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton would once again make Bell part of an elite offensive triumvirate after he spent his first five years alongside Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown.

