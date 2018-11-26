B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ with Nerf KD 4, Wave Custom for Oubre, New Kyrie 5

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC -  NOVEMBER 26: the sneakers of PJ Tucker #17 of the Houston Rockets are seen against the Washington Wizards on November 26, 2018 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

There were seven games on the NBA slate Monday, which meant plenty of entertaining basketball and head-turning shoes.

Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan and Kelly Oubre Jr., among others, didn't disappoint when it came to their kicks game.

             

PJ Tucker Brought Out the Extremely Rare KD 4 Nerf

            

Kelly Oubre Jr. Really Is the Wave Papi

           

Something Different from Kyrie Tonight Against the Pelicans

          

The Future of Adidas Basketball

          

Mamba Day Everyday for DeMar DeRozan

           

Kemba Walker with the Early Pair of the Orlando 10s

           

Markieff Morris with Yet Another Pair of Foams

            

Alec Burks Goes Bright Pink with the Dame 4

             

Boogie Working on his Comeback in the Puma Clyde Court Disrupts

             

There are only five games on the schedule for Tuesday, but Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and the King's Los Angeles Lakers teammates are among those who will have the chance to bring the fire with their kicks selections.

