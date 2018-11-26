B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ with Nerf KD 4, Wave Custom for Oubre, New Kyrie 5

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ with Nerf KD 4, Wave Custom for Oubre, New Kyrie 5November 27, 2018
There were seven games on the NBA slate Monday, which meant plenty of entertaining basketball and head-turning shoes.
Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan and Kelly Oubre Jr., among others, didn't disappoint when it came to their kicks game.
PJ Tucker Brought Out the Extremely Rare KD 4 Nerf
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker brought out the “Nerf” Nike KD 4. This man not playing fair. https://t.co/7nDGskg8GV
Kelly Oubre Jr. Really Is the Wave Papi
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KELLYOUBREJR with the custom Air Jordan 15 tonight. These are wavy. 🌊 https://t.co/68Nqnwa8j8
Something Different from Kyrie Tonight Against the Pelicans
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KyrieIrving with an all new Kyrie 5 player exclusive tonight in New Orleans. https://t.co/nRs5pnuWzL
The Future of Adidas Basketball
Mamba Day Everyday for DeMar DeRozan
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@DeMar_DeRozan with the “Mamba Day” Nike Kobe 1 Protro in Chicago https://t.co/XmqkeWnA8Q
Kemba Walker with the Early Pair of the Orlando 10s
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KembaWalker in the upcoming Air Jordan 10 “Orlando” tonight https://t.co/LVxYR7HjEC
Markieff Morris with Yet Another Pair of Foams
Alec Burks Goes Bright Pink with the Dame 4
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@AlecBurks10 in the Adidas Dame 4 tonight against Indiana https://t.co/pY84ntVaRd
Boogie Working on his Comeback in the Puma Clyde Court Disrupts
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@boogiecousins putting in work wearing the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt tonight https://t.co/CZAXOj4xME
There are only five games on the schedule for Tuesday, but Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and the King's Los Angeles Lakers teammates are among those who will have the chance to bring the fire with their kicks selections.
'Tis the Season to Rep Air Santa — Grab the Merch 🛒