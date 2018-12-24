WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 24

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Professional wrestling is an all-year sport. Every week like clockwork, WWE Raw begins 8:00 EST on Monday and goes for three hours every week. That includes Christmas Eve though at least this year the wrestlers got to tape the show a week early.

Still, WWE expects fans to tune in for the weekly event, setting up a series of big matches for the evening. Many major feuds were headed for their next chapter with multiple title clashes also promised.

Natalya ran through the gauntlet to challenge her friend and training partner Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship. The Revival earned a Raw Tag Team Championships shot against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable after defeating The Authors of Pain, Lucha House Party and The B-Team.

Elias was set to fight Bobby Lashley in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight while Drew McIntyre would finally get a chance at revenge in a triple threat against the two men that have recently pinned him, Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler.

More than all that, WWE promised holiday festivities with crazy action and cheerful and colorful segments for this time of the year. It was to be a special-event episode of Raw to entice everyone to celebrate the holidays by watching sports entertainment.