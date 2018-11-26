NBA Rumors: 76ers Not Listening to TJ McConnell Offers Amid Markelle Fultz Saga

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell (12) holds his shoe after losing it during gameplay in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Guard T.J. McConnell is all the more important to the Philadelphia 76ers' championship hopes with Markelle Fultz's future in question, and the team is reportedly not interested in trading the former as a result.

On Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Philadelphia is no longer even listening to trade offers for McConnell despite the fact that he can become a free agent following the 2018-19 season. Wojnarowski called it a "reflection of the fact that the organization knows it'll be leaning more heavily on [McConnell] now."

This comes after Wojnarowski reported there won't "be a resolution on [the] next steps" with Fultz until he sees specialists for his shoulder multiple times this week.

                                                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    76ers Stop Listening To Trade Offers For T.J. McConnell

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    76ers Stop Listening To Trade Offers For T.J. McConnell

    Realgm
    via Realgm

    What's Jimmy Butler's Future with the Sixers?

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    What's Jimmy Butler's Future with the Sixers?

    Keith Pompey
    via http://www2.philly.com

    Report: Fultz Meeting with Doctors, Next Steps TBD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Fultz Meeting with Doctors, Next Steps TBD

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Boogie Could Return After Christmas

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Boogie Could Return After Christmas

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report