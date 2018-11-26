NBA Rumors: 76ers Not Listening to TJ McConnell Offers Amid Markelle Fultz Saga

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Guard T.J. McConnell is all the more important to the Philadelphia 76ers' championship hopes with Markelle Fultz's future in question, and the team is reportedly not interested in trading the former as a result.

On Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Philadelphia is no longer even listening to trade offers for McConnell despite the fact that he can become a free agent following the 2018-19 season. Wojnarowski called it a "reflection of the fact that the organization knows it'll be leaning more heavily on [McConnell] now."

This comes after Wojnarowski reported there won't "be a resolution on [the] next steps" with Fultz until he sees specialists for his shoulder multiple times this week.

