Aqib Talib Designated to Return from IR by Rams After Ankle Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Aqib Talib stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams designated veteran cornerback Aqib Talib to return from injured reserve ahead of their Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions, the team announced Monday.

Talib hasn't played since Los Angeles' 35-23 Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The team placed him on injured reserve Sept. 26, shortly before he underwent ankle surgery.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jags Bench Bortles for Game vs. Colts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags Bench Bortles for Game vs. Colts

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker Calls Hue Fake on IG 😳

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker Calls Hue Fake on IG 😳

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    2018 NFL Wild-Card Threat Index

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2018 NFL Wild-Card Threat Index

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Seahawks Spoil Rams' Chance to Clinch NFC West Again

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Seahawks Spoil Rams' Chance to Clinch NFC West Again

    Cameron DaSilva
    via Rams Wire