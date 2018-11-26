Aqib Talib Designated to Return from IR by Rams After Ankle Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams designated veteran cornerback Aqib Talib to return from injured reserve ahead of their Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions, the team announced Monday.

Talib hasn't played since Los Angeles' 35-23 Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The team placed him on injured reserve Sept. 26, shortly before he underwent ankle surgery.

