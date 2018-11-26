Robinson Cano Trade Rumors: Mariners Trying to Move 2B; Yankees, Mets Linked

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano looks on from the dugout before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly looking to trade second baseman Robinson Cano and have contacted the New York Yankees and Mets about a potential deal.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported a Cano trade has become the next order of business for general manager Jerry Dipoto. The Mariners have already traded ace James Paxton to the Yankees and catcher Mike Zunino to the Tampa Bay Rays as they begin a rebuild.

Cano, 36, was limited to 80 games played last season due to a performance-enhancing drug suspension. He hit .303/.374/.471 with 10 home runs and 50 runs batted in after returning to the team.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

