Bayern Munich Reportedly Considering Arsene Wenger as Niko Kovac Replacement

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger as a potential candidate to replace Niko Kovac in the manager's hot seat.

According to Bild (h/t Sport Witness), with Kovac's side sitting nine points behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Wenger's "name is increasingly used internally by Bayern" as they consider their options.

The Frenchman's man-management skills and experience handling dressing rooms containing several star players is said to be one of his main appeals to the Bavarian outfit.

