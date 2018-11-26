Bayern Munich Reportedly Considering Arsene Wenger as Niko Kovac Replacement

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

NANTERRE, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Arsene Wenger of FIFA 98 reacts during the players presentation before the friendly match between France 98 and FIFA 98 at U Arena on June 12, 2018 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger as a potential candidate to replace Niko Kovac in the manager's hot seat. 

According to Bild (h/t Sport Witness), with Kovac's side sitting nine points behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Wenger's "name is increasingly used internally by Bayern" as they consider their options.

The Frenchman's man-management skills and experience handling dressing rooms containing several star players is said to be one of his main appeals to the Bavarian outfit.

                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    10 Talking Points from the Prem Weekend

    World Football logo
    World Football

    10 Talking Points from the Prem Weekend

    Guardian sport
    via the Guardian

    Tues, Roma vs. Real Madrid: Pressure on Solari Already?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tues, Roma vs. Real Madrid: Pressure on Solari Already?

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Tues, Man Utd vs. Young Boys: Mourinho Looking for More

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tues, Man Utd vs. Young Boys: Mourinho Looking for More

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    CR7, Mbappe & Grizi Finalists in the Globe Soccer Awards

    World Football logo
    World Football

    CR7, Mbappe & Grizi Finalists in the Globe Soccer Awards

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English