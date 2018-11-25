Tom Brady Becomes NFL's All-Time Leader in Total Passing Yards

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New England Patriots superstar quarterback Tom Brady became the league's all-time leader in passing yards, regular season and postseason combined, on Sunday. 

In terms of regular-season passing yards, Brady remains fourth all-time behind Drew Brees (73,580), Peyton Manning (71,940) and Brett Favre (71,838).

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Bengals Might Bring Hue Back as HC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bengals Might Bring Hue Back as HC

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Arians Doubles Down on Browns Interest

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Arians Doubles Down on Browns Interest

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Inactives for Every Week 12 Game

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Inactives for Every Week 12 Game

    The NFL Inactives Report - NFL.com
    via The NFL Inactives Report - NFL.com

    Report: Alex Smith's Return to Football Uncertain

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Alex Smith's Return to Football Uncertain

    Adam Schefter
    via ESPN.com