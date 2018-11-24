Odell Beckham Jr. Calls Iconic Catch vs. Cowboys 'Bittersweet'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. called his iconic one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys "bittersweet" Friday, the fourth anniversary of the grab that vaulted the then-rookie toward NFL superstardom.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com provided comments from the LSU product, who's focused on making sure his career is remembered for more than one grab against America's Team.

"It's bittersweet because I think my career is much more than one catch," Beckham said. "But it was a very iconic moment and just a prolific moment in my career. I don't mind getting tagged on Instagram and seeing a bunch of nice catches. It gives me motivation to do something crazier."

The 26-year-old three-time Pro Bowl selection said the eye-popping reception, which saw him reach way behind his head while he jumped backward was a "moment that obviously changed my life forever, for better or for worse."

"There is no way that I can ever forget about that moment," Beckham said. "I can tell you, I remember the smell of the stadium. I can remember it all. So it's a very special moment."

The Louisiana native has established himself as one of the NFL's top receivers since he earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2014. He's racked up 382 catches for 5,356 yards and 43 touchdowns in 57 regular-season games for the Giants.

Despite that success, which included three straight years of at least 1,300 yards to open his career, he's still trying to prove his legacy is bigger than that catch from four years ago.

Beckham and the 3-7 Giants will return to action Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles as they look to keep their two-game winning streak and faint playoff hopes alive.