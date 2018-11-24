Ryan Switzer Starts Charitable 'Reception Challenge' After Criticism on Twitter

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer has turned his Twitter beef with a local sports radio host into a charitable endeavor known as the "Reception Challenge."

The situation began when 93.7 The Fan host Colin Dunlap was critical of a play call during the Steelers' 20-16 Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Switzer was the primary target for Ben Roethlisberger on a 2nd-and-goal pass:

Roethlisberger threw an interception on the play, but it was negated by a face mask penalty against Jacksonville cornerback D.J. Hayden.

After Switzer responded by calling Dunlap "a keyboard warrior," Dunlap wanted to make sure everyone knew his criticism wasn't meant to be personal and announced he would make a $20 donation (minimum $500) for every reception the Steelers wideout has the rest of this season (he currently has 21):

Switzer responded to Dunlap by pledging to donate $40 to the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh for every reception he gets until this season ends:

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt also joined the effort:

Per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Dunlap's seven-year-old daughter, Darran Dunlap, is a patient at the UPMC Children's Hospital, where she is being treated for leukemia.

It's a move that has already paid off before Switzer takes the field in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos, as Fowler noted the "Reception Challenge" has generated more than $6,000 in donations.