4-Star 2021 QB Sam Huard Commits to Washington

Chris Petersen and the Washington Huskies' 2021 recruiting class got a big boost on Friday when 4-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard committed to play college football in Seattle.

Huard announced his decision via Twitter:

According to 247Sports, the 6'2", 175-pound passer is the 13th-ranked recruit in his class. Prior to committing to Washington, the Kennedy Catholic High School (Burien, Washington) star was being recruited by the likes of Boise State, California, Florida, Tennessee and Washington State.

In the end, though, he opted for his hometown school so that he could fulfill a lifelong dream.

Washington officially offered him a scholarship earlier this month, which "fired up" the top-ranked pro-style quarterback recruit, per the Seattle Times' Adam Jude.

There's a lot to like from his game film, particularly in a 10-touchdown performance, per MaxPreps:

Huard credits his family for his success.

"My dad and my family have always done a good job of keeping me focused and level headed so nothing gets too big for me and I don't go up and down with things, and it's helped me with the position and with the game," Huard told 247Sports' Brandon Huffman back in August.

Huard was named the MaxPreps Freshman of the Year in 2017.