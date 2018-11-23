4-Star 2021 QB Sam Huard Commits to Washington

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 15: General view of a Washington Huskies helmet during the Huskies game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Chris Petersen and the Washington Huskies' 2021 recruiting class got a big boost on Friday when 4-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard committed to play college football in Seattle.

Huard announced his decision via Twitter:

According to 247Sports, the 6'2", 175-pound passer is the 13th-ranked recruit in his class. Prior to committing to Washington, the Kennedy Catholic High School (Burien, Washington) star was being recruited by the likes of Boise State, California, Florida, Tennessee and Washington State.

In the end, though, he opted for his hometown school so that he could fulfill a lifelong dream.

Washington officially offered him a scholarship earlier this month, which "fired up" the top-ranked pro-style quarterback recruit, per the Seattle Times' Adam Jude.

There's a lot to like from his game film, particularly in a 10-touchdown performance, per MaxPreps:

Huard credits his family for his success.

"My dad and my family have always done a good job of keeping me focused and level headed so nothing gets too big for me and I don't go up and down with things, and it's helped me with the position and with the game," Huard told 247Sports' Brandon Huffman back in August.

Huard was named the MaxPreps Freshman of the Year in 2017.

Related

    Ole Miss WR D.K. Metcalf to Declare for NFL Draft

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ole Miss WR D.K. Metcalf to Declare for NFL Draft

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    UW Band Won't Attend Apple Cup After Bus Rollover

    Washington Huskies Football logo
    Washington Huskies Football

    UW Band Won't Attend Apple Cup After Bus Rollover

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Bama's Top Prospect Isn't Tua?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Bama's Top Prospect Isn't Tua?

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Ultimate CFB Week 13 Betting Guide 🤑

    Washington Huskies Football logo
    Washington Huskies Football

    Ultimate CFB Week 13 Betting Guide 🤑

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report