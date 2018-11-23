Trent Williams' Rib Injury X-Rays Negative After Leaving in Ambulance

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) is shown in action during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. A franchise known for the
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Washington received good news about left tackle Trent Williams' rib injury after Thursday's 31-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Per the team's official Twitter account, head coach Jay Gruden announced Williams' X-rays came back negative after he stayed in Dallas to be examined. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Williams was seen being taken away from AT&T Stadium in an ambulance. 

Williams left the game in the third quarter after a pileup resulted in Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones' backside rammed into his ribs and chest. 

Thursday was Williams' first game back after being sidelined for the previous three weeks after having thumb surgery. The six-time Pro Bowler has struggled to stay on the field for the past three seasons, missing 17 games since the start of 2016. 

Washington is riding a two-game losing streak and finds itself tied with the Cowboys atop the NFC East at 6-5. 

Related

    Week 12 Start/Sit for Fantasy Football

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 12 Start/Sit for Fantasy Football

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Teams Must Look to Free Agency for QB Help

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Teams Must Look to Free Agency for QB Help

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Insiders Reveal Their Top Draft QBs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Insiders Reveal Their Top Draft QBs

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NFL Team's Biggest Kryptonite

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every NFL Team's Biggest Kryptonite

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report