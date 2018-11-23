Trent Williams' Rib Injury X-Rays Negative After Leaving in Ambulance

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Washington received good news about left tackle Trent Williams' rib injury after Thursday's 31-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Per the team's official Twitter account, head coach Jay Gruden announced Williams' X-rays came back negative after he stayed in Dallas to be examined.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Williams was seen being taken away from AT&T Stadium in an ambulance.

Williams left the game in the third quarter after a pileup resulted in Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones' backside rammed into his ribs and chest.

Thursday was Williams' first game back after being sidelined for the previous three weeks after having thumb surgery. The six-time Pro Bowler has struggled to stay on the field for the past three seasons, missing 17 games since the start of 2016.

Washington is riding a two-game losing streak and finds itself tied with the Cowboys atop the NFC East at 6-5.