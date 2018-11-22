DJ Swearinger on Redskins Not Getting Respect: We Don't Do the Simple S--t Right

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Washington safety D.J. Swearinger Sr. was not pleased Thursday, blaming poor tackling and the defense in general for his team's 31-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, per Les Carpenter of the Washington Post:

"We can go out there and do whatever on teams that aren't good. Against Tampa we could do whatever you want....But when you got teams that can play with you, you got to prepare, you got to tackle, you got to do simple things right. You don't do the simple things right, you're going to get embarrassed on national TV, and that's why we don't get respect as Redskins: We don't do the simple s--t right.

"I see why we don't get the respect; we don't win the big games."

Indeed, Washington is 4-1 against teams with losing records this season and 2-4 against squads with winning marks.

The team's spotty tackling also played a key role in the Cowboys' final three touchdowns.

On the first of the trio, a 40-yard catch-and-run score for Amari Cooper, Quinton Dunbar fell as the Dallas receiver made his break on the route before he raced past the rest of the team's defensive backs for the score.

Cooper's second touchdown, a 90-yarder, was an even poorer showing from the secondary. On that play, two Washington players surrounded the receiver, but Fabian Moreau tried to pry the ball loose rather than go for the tackle. Cooper broke free, again outrunning the remaining defenders in his vicinity for the score.

On the third touchdown in question, a Dak Prescott five-yard run, the Dallas quarterback looked trapped in the pocket as Washington's pass rush closed on him. But he somehow escaped pressure, eluded Washington's defenders and scrambled for a score.

The Washington defense has given up 400 or more yards in three of its past four games. The trend can't continue for a team that's looking to win a division title, especially with an already mediocre offense led by journeyman backup Colt McCoy.

With the win Sunday, the Cowboys moved ahead of Washington based on divisional records, though the two teams hold identical 6-5 overall marks. But while the Cowboys, winners of three straight, are trending in a positive direction, Washington—which has lost three of its last four—is sinking at the worst time.