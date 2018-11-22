Cowboys' Amari Cooper Trolls Markelle Fultz with Free-Throw Celebration After TD

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Not even Thanksgiving Day could be an escape from Markelle Fultz as the Philadelphia 76ers guard struggles through a turbulent second season.

After scoring on a 40-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper appeared to mock one of Fultz's recent free-throw routines.

To his credit, Fultz took the touchdown celebration in stride.

During the Sixers' 113-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Nov. 16, Fultz juggled the ball between his hands prior to attempting a free throw.

After the game, Fultz told ESPN.com's Ian Begley the unique free throw was part of his "trial and error" as he attempted to solve his shooting issues.

At this point, nothing should surprise fans in the Fultz saga, and the fact that the mockery toward the 2017 No. 1 overall pick has apparently bled into the NFL is another reason he'll probably benefit from his self-imposed exile from the Sixers.