Cowboys' Amari Cooper Trolls Markelle Fultz with Free-Throw Celebration After TD

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) runs in for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Not even Thanksgiving Day could be an escape from Markelle Fultz as the Philadelphia 76ers guard struggles through a turbulent second season.

After scoring on a 40-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper appeared to mock one of Fultz's recent free-throw routines.

To his credit, Fultz took the touchdown celebration in stride.

During the Sixers' 113-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Nov. 16, Fultz juggled the ball between his hands prior to attempting a free throw.

After the game, Fultz told ESPN.com's Ian Begley the unique free throw was part of his "trial and error" as he attempted to solve his shooting issues.

At this point, nothing should surprise fans in the Fultz saga, and the fact that the mockery toward the 2017 No. 1 overall pick has apparently bled into the NFL is another reason he'll probably benefit from his self-imposed exile from the Sixers.

Related

    Is It Time for Lions to Give Up on Matt Stafford?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is It Time for Lions to Give Up on Matt Stafford?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Cowboys-Redskins Week 12 Inactives

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys-Redskins Week 12 Inactives

    Zeke Barrera
    via Cowboys Wire

    Chase Puts Bears Ahead Before Halftime 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chase Puts Bears Ahead Before Halftime 🎥

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter

    Blount Bullies Through for TD 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Blount Bullies Through for TD 🎥

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter