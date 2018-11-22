Unai Emery: I Had to 'Open Windows' to Reverse Arsenal Slump Under Arsene Wenger

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has discussed his efforts to reverse the "decline" the team suffered under his predecessor Arsene Wenger.

The Spaniard replaced Wenger in the summer and spoke of his attempts to freshen things up at the club where, having had the same man in charge since 1996, things had become stale.

He told Juan Castro of Marca (h/t Calciomercato.com): "Nowadays it is very difficult for a coach to resist for 22 years. The chairs had to be moved in all estates of the club. And not because of previous negligence, but to stimulate everyone again: shake, sweep under the carpets, open windows, but in a positive way."

