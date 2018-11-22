Unai Emery: I Had to 'Open Windows' to Reverse Arsenal Slump Under Arsene Wenger

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has discussed his efforts to reverse the "decline" the team suffered under his predecessor Arsene Wenger

The Spaniard replaced Wenger in the summer and spoke of his attempts to freshen things up at the club where, having had the same man in charge since 1996, things had become stale.

He told Juan Castro of Marca (h/t Calciomercato.com): "Nowadays it is very difficult for a coach to resist for 22 years. The chairs had to be moved in all estates of the club. And not because of previous negligence, but to stimulate everyone again: shake, sweep under the carpets, open windows, but in a positive way."

                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Emery Had to 'Open Windows' at Arsenal After Wenger

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Emery Had to 'Open Windows' at Arsenal After Wenger

    Juan Castro
    via MARCA in English

    Man Utd Fans Vote to Sell Smalling in January 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Fans Vote to Sell Smalling in January 👀

    via men

    Rugani's Dad Says He Will Leave Juventus

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Rugani's Dad Says He Will Leave Juventus

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Paulo Dybala Reveals Inspiration Behind His Celebration

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Paulo Dybala Reveals Inspiration Behind His Celebration

    via mirror