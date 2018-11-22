Hamidou Diallo Stretchered Off with Gruesome Leg Injury vs. Warriors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - OCTOBER 21: Hamidou Diallo #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder watches action against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on October 21, 2018 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
J Pat Carter/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors, ESPN.com's Royce Young reported.

According to the Oklahoman's Erik Horne, Diallo went up for a rebound and then landed awkwardly on his left leg.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Diallo suffered a left ankle sprain.

Before exiting the game, Diallo had three points, six rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes on the floor.

The Thunder are already short-handed, with Andre Roberson recovering from a second surgery on his left knee. The team also confirmed Terrance Ferguson suffered a left ankle sprain against the Warriors on Wednesday.

Diallo entered the game averaging 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15 appearances.

He has been somewhat limited offensively, shooting 49.4 percent from the field but 30.8 percent from three-point range. His impact on the defensive end, though, is impossible to ignore. According to NBA.com, Diallo is holding opponents to 28.6 percent shooting on three-pointers and 29.4 percent on shots from beyond 15 feet.

The Thunder rank second in defensive rating (103.2), per NBA.com, which is impressive given Roberson's absence, and Diallo is one reason for the team's success on that end of the floor.

Oklahoma City already had an uphill climb to catch up to the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors. While Diallo isn't one of the most important players on the team, his injury puts further strain on the squad's depth.

