Best and Worst WWE SmackDown Storylines of 2018

Credit: WWE.com

2018 has been a banner year for SmackDown Live. The blue brand has been far more successful over the past year than Monday Night Raw especially after the Superstar Shake-up that left much of the best talent on SmackDown.

AJ Styles became a household name and the face of the brand. Daniel Bryan made his return to the ring with almost no visible ring rust. Randy Orton regained his darker side and has looked better than he has in years. All these runs though may pale in comparison to the rise of Becky Lynch.

However, not everything has been perfect. For every Styles classic, there was a James Ellsworth-led failure. Shane McMahon continued to take up too much time with some of the brand's worst stories. Rusev almost broke out before his momentum was forever stamped out.

The stories in this year have been great and terrible. Watching old stars find new life while new stars emerged was amazing to behold. Even if there were down moments, they hardly distracted from the successes.

These are the stories that defined the blue brand in its best and worst moments, making 2018 an unforgettable year of SmackDown Live.