Watch Cavaliers' Tribute Video to Lakers' LeBron James in Return to Cleveland

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers played a tribute video in honor of LeBron James on Wednesday as he returned to play his old team for the first time since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason:

The video showed scenes of James' second tenure with the Cavs, which lasted from 2014 to 2018 and included a 2016 NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland also showcased James' extensive community service efforts, most notably the LeBron James Family Foundation and the I Promise School, which is a public school for at-risk students.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic praised the Cavs for their efforts in honoring James:

Cavs fans deservedly cheered James after the video and also did so in warm-ups, the introduction and on his first touch, per Bill Oram of The Athletic.

Wednesday marks the one time James will play in Cleveland this season. The Lakers will host the Cavs on January 13.