B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LeBron in Air Max 7s, Paul George's PG 2.5 PlayStation

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2018

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 21: The sneakers of Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics are worn during a game against the New York Knicks on November 21, 2018 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

After a light load of games Tuesday, the NBA was back with a full slate Wednesday, giving fans ample opportunity to take a look at a variety of eye-catching kicks.

Here's a look at some of the best sneakers from the night, including the shoes LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Paul George put on display as they took to the court.

      

LeBron wearing the Nike Air Max 7 "More Than A Game"

      

PJ Tucker in the "Christmas" KD 3

      

Tatum wearing the CNCPTS x Kyrie 4

     

LeBron honors Jim Brown during pregame

       

Ben Simmons had to add these to his rotation

      

Paul George debuts Nike PG 2.5 x PlayStation

      

The NBA left Thursday free for Thanksgiving family gatherings and football. The league will return Friday with 14 games scattered throughout the day. 

