B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LeBron in Air Max 7s, Paul George's PG 2.5 PlayStation

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LeBron in Air Max 7s, Paul George's PG 2.5 PlayStationNovember 22, 2018
After a light load of games Tuesday, the NBA was back with a full slate Wednesday, giving fans ample opportunity to take a look at a variety of eye-catching kicks.
Here's a look at some of the best sneakers from the night, including the shoes LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Paul George put on display as they took to the court.
LeBron wearing the Nike Air Max 7 "More Than A Game"
PJ Tucker in the "Christmas" KD 3
Tatum wearing the CNCPTS x Kyrie 4
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@jaytatum0 wearing the @cncpts x Nike Kyrie 4 against the Knicks https://t.co/LnDzFVdQ0s
LeBron honors Jim Brown during pregame
Ben Simmons had to add these to his rotation
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@BenSimmons25 arrives in the “Rookie of the Year” Air Jordan 1. Of course he got those. 📸 @alexsubers https://t.co/ZSHHmLNg4O
Paul George debuts Nike PG 2.5 x PlayStation
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Yg_Trece with the @PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5 tonight. These a must cop? https://t.co/BCYnADFT1S
The NBA left Thursday free for Thanksgiving family gatherings and football. The league will return Friday with 14 games scattered throughout the day.
