Marcus Mariota Doesn't Return vs. Redskins After Suffering Stinger Injury

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger in the second quarter of his team's 25-16 win over the Washington Redskins on Saturday and did not return.

Mariota suffered the injury following a Jonathan Allen sack with 55 seconds left in the first half.

The fourth-year pro has suffered multiple injuries in 2018. He battled an ulnar nerve issue in his right throwing elbow in Week 1 that forced him to miss a 20-17 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 2. Mariota returned in Week 3 but then left a November 18 game against the Indianapolis Colts early after suffering another stinger.

Thankfully, the former Oregon star didn't miss any more action as he started the following Monday at the Houston Texans.

The Titans signal-caller has endured struggles in 2017 and 2018 after a fantastic 2016 campaign in which he posted career highs with 26 passing touchdowns and 7.9 adjusted yards per pass attempt. In the last two years, Mariota has just 24 passing touchdowns alongside 23 interceptions.

Still, Mariota is the team's best option under center. Blaine Gabbert, who took over for Mariota on Saturday, is the team's backup and has spelled Mariota when needed.

For the season, the former Missouri star has registered three touchdowns and two interceptions. An eight-year veteran on his fourth NFL stop, Gabbert had completed only 56.0 percent of his lifetime passes entering Saturday.

If Mariota has to miss any time, the Titans will almost assuredly rely on running backs Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis to drive the offense. Of note, Tennessee ran 34 times and attempted just 22 passes when Gabbert started in Week 2.

Thankfully for the Titans, Henry has been on fire recently with 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in his last three games. They'll take on the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday to close the season with a playoff berth potentially at stake.