49ers Fan Ian Powers Found Dead After Disappearing from MNF Game vs. Giants

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers fan Ian Powers was found dead in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday after disappearing from Levi's Stadium during the Niners' Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants on Nov. 12.

According to ESPN.com, Santa Clara authorities said Powers' body was discovered by a group of duck hunters roughly two miles from the stadium. ABC15.com reported the Spokane, Washington, resident was found near the Alviso Marina boat ramp.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner determined drowning as the cause of death.

Powers was separated from his girlfriend and her two children after he went to use the bathroom during the fourth quarter of the game.

Per ESPN.com, surveillance cameras captured Powers leaving the stadium and walking through the parking lot during the game.

Ashley McBride of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Powers attended the game after stopping in Antioch, California, to visit family while traveling to Los Angeles.

Sean Powers, Ian's uncle, told McBride, "He loved sports, especially his Bay Area teams, and that means all Bay Area teams."

"He was a positive influence on everyone he came in contact with, and was like my little brother," he added. "Honestly, if I ever have a daughter, I hope she marries someone like him."

Powers was 32 years old.