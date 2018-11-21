Report: Michigan State Has Paid Title IX Investigators $4 Million Since February

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Michigan State University has paid global investigative agency Kroll $3.9 million since February to aid in settling Title IX matters.

According to ESPN.com's Nicole Noren and Paula Lavigne, 25 Title IX investigations have been completed in 2017-18, which is down from 74 during the previous year. Also, cases have taken an average of 120 days to complete, which is a 50 percent increase from 2016-17.

Kroll was hired after several current and former Michigan State students testified that former MSU and USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar sexually assaulted them during their time at the school.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in January after pleading guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was then sentenced to an additional 40 to 125 years in prison on three other counts in February.

Nassar was first sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges in December.

From 2016-17 to 2017-18, Title IX reports increased 63 percent at Michigan State from 718 to 1,168, per Noren and Lavigne.

Along with Kroll, MSU hired Miller Canfield and INCompliance Consulting to help handle the influx of reports. Since the summer, Michigan State has paid those firms $177,000 and $167,000, respectively.

Michigan State interim Office of Institutional Equality vice president Rob Kent told ESPN.com that he believes Kroll has helped the university in its handling of Title IX cases. He added: "I don't think we have a problem at all with what they've done so far. It's hard to place a [dollar] number on the value of our students and our employees on campus."

Kroll, Miller Canfield and INCompliance Consulting are all still employed by MSU.