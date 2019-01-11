Quinnen Williams Enters 2019 NFL Draft: 2nd Overall on Matt Miller's Big Board

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2019

Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey (16) is stopped by Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (92) as he tries to carry the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Quinnen Williams is heading to the NFL.

The Alabama defensive lineman announced his intention to enter the 2019 draft Friday along with teammates Jonah Williams and Josh Jacobs during a press conference, according to Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

The 6'4", 295-pounder had a breakout redshirt sophomore season in 2018, recording 71 tackles and eight sacks on his way to earning a spot on the All-SEC first team and being named a unanimous All-American.

Williams also won the Outland Trophy as college football's best interior lineman, and he finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

After redshirting his first season and playing sparingly in 2017, the Birmingham native emerged as perhaps the most disruptive defensive lineman in the country.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com:

"I think Q is a great example of a guy that has really good work ethic and really wants to be a good player. He's bright. He's worked really hard to get bigger and stronger. He's got really good quickness. His athleticism is good. But probably plays with as much intelligence as anyone that we have on our defensive team in terms of understanding how people are trying to block him ... and creating every advantage for himself."

Williams is the No. 2 overall player on the big board of Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. He could be the first defensive lineman off the board and is in a clear 1/1a situation with Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

In his latest mock draft, Miller projected that Williams will be selected by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick.

Related

    Alabama Players Declare for NFL Draft

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Alabama Players Declare for NFL Draft

    al.com
    via al.com

    Top Storylines Ahead of NSD Frenzy 🔥

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Top Storylines Ahead of NSD Frenzy 🔥

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    How Do Scouts See Kyler Fitting in NFL?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    How Do Scouts See Kyler Fitting in NFL?

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Gattis Leaving Alabama for Big 10 Job: More Changes Coming?

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Gattis Leaving Alabama for Big 10 Job: More Changes Coming?

    al.com
    via al.com