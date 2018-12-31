2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Regular-Season Predictions

0 of 32

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The NFL draft order for 2019 is set through the first 20 selections, which means it's time to update the predictions with a new mock draft.

How will the news that Oregon's Justin Herbert is returning to school for his senior season affect the picks? It's huge and will have a massive impact for fellow quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State), Daniel Jones (Duke) and Drew Lock (Missouri). Each stands to benefit from Herbert's return to Eugene.

With Herbert out of the draft, expect a class heavy on defensive linemen and edge-rushers. The talent at both positions should create a top 10 full of front-seven defenders. In fact, the first 10 selections could be very short on offensive players.

Here is a look at the first round.