Wizards' John Wall on Trade Rumors: 'I Love Being Here'

With the Washington Wizards reportedly dealing with no shortage of internal drama these days, All-Star point guard John Wall isn't looking to force his way out of town.

"I love being here," Wall said on Tuesday, according to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

It's been a tough start to the season for the Wizards, who have come out of the gates at 5-11. And if that wasn't bad enough, tempers have reportedly boiled over in the nation's capital this week.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported on Monday that Washington has recently had "verbal altercations" during a "volatile practice." The end result was guard Bradley Beal reportedly telling team officials, per Charania, that he's "been dealing with this for seven years."



Meanwhile, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Wall was recently fined for responding to a verbal challenge from coach Scott Brooks with "f--k you." Wall later apologized to both Brooks and his teammates, per Wojnarowski.

As a result of the team's early struggles and the tension, Wojnarowski noted that the Wizards are willing to listen to trade offers for Wall and Beal.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2010, Wall is continuing to have another solid season from an individual standpoint. The 28-year-old is averaging 20.9 points, 7.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.

Wall's contract could make finding a trade partner difficult. While he is making $19.2 million this season, he will soon see a serious jump in salary. His four-year, $170 million extension kicks in next year, and he will make $40 million-plus annually from 2020-23, per Spotrac.