Deandre Ayton Calls Joel Embiid a Unicorn, Says He's Going to Copy 76ers Star

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

Phoenix Suns rookie center Deandre Ayton said Monday he plans to model is game after that of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

After the Suns fell 119-114 to the Sixers, Ayton heaped heavy praise on Embiid, according to Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM: "It was fun because I finally played against Joel Embiid. Obviously he's one of the unicorns in the league. How he used his body down low, I'm about to copy all of that. I'm just going to take that. I'm just going to steal it."

Ayton is living up to his status as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, and Embiid is trending toward his second consecutive All-Star nod.

         

