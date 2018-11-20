NBA Rumors: Blazers Almost Fired Terry Stotts After Playoffs, Suns Had Interest

The Portland Trail Blazers finished with the third-best record in the Western Conference a season ago, but a first-round sweep at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly nearly cost head coach Terry Stotts his job.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Portland ownership "came close" to firing Stotts following the disappointing result, and opposing teams, including the Phoenix Suns, had begun to inquire about Stotts' interest in their respective coaching vacancies.

                                  

