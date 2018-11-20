LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reportedly Agrees to €2M AC Milan Offer

November 20, 2018

CARSON, CA - OCTOBER 28: Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy during the Los Angeles Galaxy's MLS match against Houston Dynamo at the StubHub Center on October 28, 2018 in Carson, California. The Houston Dynamo won the match 3-2 (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)
Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly agreed a €2 million deal that will take him back to AC Milan.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com, Marca), Ibrahimovic has accepted the offer of a six-month contract, which will also include the option of a yearlong extension.

It is said the striker is now waiting on Rossoneri director Leonardo to contact him so they can finalise the move.

                                              

