LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reportedly Agrees to €2M AC Milan Offer

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly agreed a €2 million deal that will take him back to AC Milan.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com, Marca), Ibrahimovic has accepted the offer of a six-month contract, which will also include the option of a yearlong extension.

It is said the striker is now waiting on Rossoneri director Leonardo to contact him so they can finalise the move.

