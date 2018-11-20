NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on John Wall, Bradley Beal and More

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have decided to make every player on the team available in trade discussions, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

That means that the Wizards' front office will entertain all deals, including those centered around All-Star guards Bradley Beal and John Wall.

Washington would prefer to keep Beal and Wall and reshape their roster around them, but the team's poor play has made it difficult to land any significant deals that would add new life to their dysfunctional lineup, per Wojnarowski's league sources.

The Wizards (5-11) have been reluctant to include their superstar backcourt in any previous trade talks, which included the ones held for in the summer for Kawhi Leonard and more recently Jimmy Butler, according to league sources, but their unmistakable decline as a unit and 11th place standing in the burgeoning Eastern Conference has forced the organization to pivot on that stance.

Otto Porter and Kelly Oubre were reportedly the centerpieces in potential talks for a third star to play with Beal and Wall, but there has been little to no interest in either player, especially Porter, who will be owed $81 million over the next three years.

Head coach Scott Brooks called the team's effort into question after dropping their second home loss in a row to the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday night.

"We got to just play with more enthusiasm, more effort, more energy," Brooks told reporters, per Wojnarowski. "It's embarrassing."

The frustration boiled over during a practice late last week, with players lobbing verbal assaults at each other and profane words at coach Brooks and team president Ernie Grunfeld, according to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner.

The incident began when Brooks and Jeff Green, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal in the offseason, challenged Wall to raise the intensity of the practice.

Wall then went back and forth with the veteran in a heated exchange.

Brooks tried to intervene, calling for Wall to leave the court, which Wall did not appreciate.

After telling Brooks pointedly that he was already off the court, he cursed his head couch out, yelling, "F--k you!"

In the minutes afterward, Wall reportedly apologized to Brooks and to his teammates the following day, but was still fined later by the league for his profanity-laced tirade.

In addition to the Wall and Green confrontation, there was another between Beal and Austin Rivers.

As a result, Beal made pointed comments towards Grunfeld, per Buckner.

"I'm sick of this s--t!" he reportedly said.

Despite his outburst, though, Beal has not requested a trade.

Still, with the breakdown in team chemistry, the underachieving Wizards have been forced to consider all options, including moving their stars.

That may prove difficult, though, as the market value for Wall has waned.

According to The Athletic's Frank Katz, Wall's four-year, $170 million supermax extension, which begins next year, is tempering interest around the league.

Wall's deal has 15 percent trade kicker, which raises the stakes.

Additionally, there are concerns about his perceived negative influence in the locker room.

The verbal barrage against his coach and teammates did not help with that assessment.

As for Beal, it may be an easier sell.

At 25, he is three years younger than Wall and may be a more valuable asset with his ability to score and shoot from the behind the arc.

There are a number of teams in need of a deadly shooter like Beal.

While he is struggling a bit with his shot, shooting only 33.9 percent from three, his career average of 39 percent is a sign to teams that he will get back on track in the right environment.

Whether or not Washington decides to move Beal or Wall or both, it needs to do something if it plans on returning to playoff form.

New Orleans Interested in Otto Porter?

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans might be interested in trading for the Wizards Otto Porter Jr., reports The Ringer’s Kevin O’Conner.

Although the 6’8” forward’s role has diminished with Washington in favor of Jeff Green and Kelly Oubre, he’s still a proven two-way player.

The Pelicans believe that Porter, who is only averaging 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28 minutes per game, could thrive in Alvin Gentry’s up-tempo offense.

They also see him as the versatile defender they’ve been looking for.

Should New Orleans opt to pursue Porter, though, they would need to throw in $20.7 million in contracts.

According to O’Connor, a potential deal would include Soloman Hill, Julius Randle and a first-round pick.

Porter is owed $81.8 million over the next three years, including a $28.5 million player option in 2020-21, which has made it difficult for Washington to move him.