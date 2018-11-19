Michael Gallup Informed of Brother's Suicide After Cowboys' Win vs. Falcons

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup in actin during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia,. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is currently away from the team following the death of his brother, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram

The rookie was notified of his brother's death, which came by apparent suicide, after Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Team owner Jerry Jones provided a statement on the situation:

Gallup remained with his family in Georgia after the game and did not return to Dallas with the team.

  

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

