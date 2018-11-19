Michael Gallup Informed of Brother's Suicide After Cowboys' Win vs. Falcons

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is currently away from the team following the death of his brother, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram.

The rookie was notified of his brother's death, which came by apparent suicide, after Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Team owner Jerry Jones provided a statement on the situation:

Gallup remained with his family in Georgia after the game and did not return to Dallas with the team.

