Michael Gallup Informed of Brother's Suicide After Cowboys' Win vs. Falcons

Michael Gallup Informed of Brother's Suicide After Cowboys' Win vs. FalconsNovember 19, 2018
Matt Rourke/Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is currently away from the team following the death of his brother, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram.
The rookie was notified of his brother's death, which came by apparent suicide, after Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Team owner Jerry Jones provided a statement on the situation:
James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV
Statement From Jerry Jones Regarding WR Michael Gallup, who is away from the team after being told following their victory in Atlanta that his brother had committed suicide https://t.co/1vyT5cQqkn
Gallup remained with his family in Georgia after the game and did not return to Dallas with the team.
