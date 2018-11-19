2019 CFB National Championship Odds: Ohio State Falls in Latest Lines

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Alabama remains the overwhelming favorite to win a college football national championship, but there has been some movement among the rest of the contenders in the latest odds:

Ohio State dropped significantly despite pulling out a win against Maryland in overtime on Saturday. The squad is listed at just 40-1 to win a title, down from the 20-1 odds before Week 12, according to OddsShark. Despite just one loss on the season, the Buckeyes have dropped from 7-1 in the preseason into a long shot.

Even with the latest win to move to 10-1, Ohio State needed to overcome a 14-point second half deficit to survive against Maryland with a 52-51 overtime win Saturday.

A win over No. 4 Michigan would allow the Buckeyes to get back in the national title discussion, but the team opened as an underdog for the first time in 52 games, per David Purdum of ESPN.

Meanwhile, Michigan is one of four teams given realistic chances of beating Alabama and going onto win a national title. The Wolverines have one of the best defenses in the country and their only loss comes to Notre Dame, which is likely headed to the College Football Playoff as well after an 11-0 start to the season.

The Irish had no problem with Syracuse, earning a 36-3 win at Yankee Stadium, and now just need to win at USC to complete the undefeated regular season.

Clemson is the other top contender with an 11-0 record, but the Tigers haven't been challenged much this season and likely won't be until the national semifinals.