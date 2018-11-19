Jimmy Butler: Playing with 76ers 'Night and Day' to Tenure in Minnesota

Kent Smith/Getty Images

It's been less than a week since Jimmy Butler was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, but thus far he's happy with the change.

"Night and day," Butler said about his new situation compared to his old one with the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania also wrote: "Butler holds no ill will toward his former young Timberwolves running mates, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. It was a combination of his contract and an indifference toward the overall roster that made his trade request and his subsequent steps to force a move out of Minnesota so necessary."

As for his new teammates, Butler is excited.

"Ben [Simmons] sees the game steps ahead, and Joel [Embiid] is a monster inside," he said. "So I'm envisioning what we can be."

