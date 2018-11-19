Allen Iverson: Adding Jimmy Butler 'Just Beautiful' for 76ers; 'We Got a Chance'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

From the time the Philadelphia 76ers traded Allen Iverson in 2006 until the Joel Embiid/Ben Simmons era began last season, spurred on by the rebuilding project ultimately dubbed The Process, there were some lean years for the organization.

The Sixers did reach the postseason four times in that duration. But they only won one playoff series before last year, with little hope of trotting out a title contender. With Embiid and Simmons now paired with Jimmy Butler, however, those aspirations have returned.

Iverson spoke about the state of the current team and the process to get there, with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:

"We got through so much—excuse my French — sh-t to get to this point. Been through so much sh-t. We're here. We got a great player in Jimmy. We'll miss those guys [Robert Covington and Dario Saric], but adding Jimmy was just beautiful for our team. I remember taking us to the Finals, the energy this city had, and I love the energy we got now, man. We did a great trade.

"I love our guys—Jo, Ben—having their own identity. I love them having three superstars on this squad. The greatest thing we'll see unfold is all of the role players accepting their responsibilities, what they have to do, and let the stars be stars. That's what we did in 2001. This way, you don't have to lean on one person every night. We got a collective group of guys night in and night out.

"We got a chance now."

