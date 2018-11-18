Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Complete Dramatic Comeback to Beat Jaguars 20-16

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Ben Roethlisberger didn't have his best game Sunday, but he got the job done when it counted.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback dove in from one yard out with five seconds remaining to give Pittsburgh a 20-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Roethlisberger led the Steelers 68 yards on seven plays before scampering in on a run-pass option play as the clock ticked down. His touchdown was upheld after a booth review.

Pittsburgh trailed 16-0 with two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Roethlisberger threw three interceptions, two of which were picked off by Jalen Ramsey, plus two others that were called back because of penalties—including one on the game-winning drive.

Jalen Ramsey Proves He's Untradeable

Prior to kickoff, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Ramsey was "slowly but surely" leading the Jags to consider trading the All-Pro cornerback. Schefter's report noted the team has become wary of Ramsey's outspoken nature, which included a Nov. 12 tweet that stated, "When I'm gone from here, y'all gone miss me. I ain't even trippin lol."

Jacksonville didn't waste any time denying the rumor.

And then Ramsey proved why he shouldn't be traded under any circumstances.

Whether his brash comments are off-putting or not (they are very much not), he is the best cornerback in football. His second interception was particularly jaw-dropping, as he rose over Antonio Brown to snag what could have been a touchdown toss in the third quarter.

Brown got one back on a 78-yard touchdown later in the quarter, but Ramsey held the best receiver in football to four receptions and 39 yards on his other 12 targets.

Unless your name is Jon Gruden, you do not trade a generational talent at a premium position just because he's a little ornery at times. Ramsey has the potential to be an all-time great in part because of his confidence.

He's untouchable.

What's Next?

The Steelers will travel to play the Denver Broncos next Sunday. The Jaguars will visit the Buffalo Bills.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

