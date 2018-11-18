AP College Football Poll 2018: Week 13 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

AP College Football Poll 2018: Week 13 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 TeamsNovember 18, 2018
Alabama played its worst half of football this season against The Citadel on Saturday. Michigan barely scraped by Indiana.
But at this point of the season, it's all about getting by.
The Crimson Tide remained the class of the nation in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was unchanged at the top. Alabama was followed by Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan and Georgia in the Top Five.
Here's a look at the entire poll:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Washington State
8. UCF
8. LSU
10. Ohio State
11. Texas
12. West Virginia
13. Florida
14. Utah State
15. Penn State
16. Washington
17. Kentucky
18. Utah
19. Syracuse
20. Northwestern
21. Boise State
22. Mississippi State
23. Army
24. Pittsburgh
25. Iowa State
