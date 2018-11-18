AP College Football Poll 2018: Week 13 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama played its worst half of football this season against The Citadel on Saturday. Michigan barely scraped by Indiana.

But at this point of the season, it's all about getting by.

The Crimson Tide remained the class of the nation in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was unchanged at the top. Alabama was followed by Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan and Georgia in the Top Five.

Here's a look at the entire poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Washington State

8. UCF

8. LSU

10. Ohio State

11. Texas

12. West Virginia

13. Florida

14. Utah State

15. Penn State

16. Washington

17. Kentucky

18. Utah

19. Syracuse

20. Northwestern

21. Boise State

22. Mississippi State

23. Army

24. Pittsburgh

25. Iowa State

