Mike MacIntyre Reportedly Fired as Colorado Head Coach After 5-Plus Seasons

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have reportedly fired head coach Mike MacIntyre, according to Chris Low of ESPN.com.

MacIntyre was the 2016 national coach of the year after leading Colorado to the Pac-12 title game, though the Buffaloes have gone 10-13 since and have lost six straight games this season.

