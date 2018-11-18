Mike MacIntyre Reportedly Fired as Colorado Head Coach After 5-Plus Seasons

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Mike MacIntyre of the Colorado Buffaloes works as he removes his headset during a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on October 27, 2018 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have reportedly fired head coach Mike MacIntyre, according to Chris Low of ESPN.com.

MacIntyre was the 2016 national coach of the year after leading Colorado to the Pac-12 title game, though the Buffaloes have gone 10-13 since and have lost six straight games this season.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Week 13 Amway Poll Revealed

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Week 13 Amway Poll Revealed

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    What Contributed to Mike MacIntyre Getting Fired

    College Football logo
    College Football

    What Contributed to Mike MacIntyre Getting Fired

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Hot Names to Replace Mike MacIntyre

    Colorado Buffaloes Football logo
    Colorado Buffaloes Football

    Hot Names to Replace Mike MacIntyre

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Miles Confirms He Will Be Kansas' HC

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Miles Confirms He Will Be Kansas' HC

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report